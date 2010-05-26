Google Updates Chrome, Brings Mac And Linux Versions Out Of Beta

Google released new stable versions of its Chrome web browser for Windows, Macs, and Linux today, bringing the Mac and Linux versions out of beta for the first time.



The new version offers users the ability to synchronise bookmarks and themes across multiple computers, as well as support for a range of new HTML5 capabilities. Chrome will also fully integrate the Adobe Flash player after the full release of version 10.1.

The company recently announced that Chrome now has over 70 million active users. The browser has surged past Apple’s Safari in recent months to become the third most popular browser, but is still far behind Firefox and Microsoft’s Internet Explorer.

Google hopes to turn its browser into a money-maker with a store for web apps launching later this year. But the broader purpose for Chrome is to disrupt Microsoft and its Windows stronghold.

