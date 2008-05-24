Google Releases New Android SDK To Some Developers, Makes Them Swear To Secrecy (GOOG)

The winners of the Android Developer Challenge get more than just cash prizes: They get a sneak peak at the next iteration of the mobile platform’s software development kit.



But they can’t tell anyone what they see. In an e-mail to a developer from Google, the company says that because the SDK is buggy and not ready for the public, they’ll have to keep what they know on the down low:

Since these early access SDKs are not ready for the public, you need to execute a special SDK licence. This is the same SDK licence that governs the public SDK with the addition of a confidentiality clause. We’ve attached the SDK licence document to this email.

As one astute commenter on the Android Challenge Google group points out, by giving the developers who’ve already won prizes an early look, Google is just increasing the odds that these folks will win the next challenge, which begins later this year and will dole out $5 million more to winners. It’s Google’s platform, and Google’s challenge. So if it wants to give some developers pole position, so be it. But it’s not going to help it win friends among the larger developer community, some of whom have already proven to be quite touchy.

