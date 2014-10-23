Google Has A New App To Reinvent Email

Google just introduced a new app called “Inbox” that is made by the Gmail team but will be significantly different than its flagship email app.

Inbox has a few key features: Bundles, Highlights, Reminders, Assists, and Snooze.

With Bundles, Inbox will automatically bundle certain kinds of messages, like bank statements or purchase receipts, so that it will be easy to scan through them quickly. Google will create some Bundles automatically, but you can also tweak the rules for what emails you want to see grouped together.

Highlights will help you find key information, like flight itineraries, event info, and photos from friends and family. The app will be able to pull information from the web that wasn’t in the original email, like real-time status of your flights.

With Reminders, Assists, and Snooze, you’ll be able to leave yourself reminders from within the app, which will then store key pieces of information you need to achieve your task. For example, if you write a reminder that you need to call the hardware store, Inbox will store the phone number through Assists. If you need to focus on something else first, you can “Snooze” the reminder. In this way, it combines features from Gmail with features from Google Now and Google Keep.

Google is launching Inbox as invite-only, but you can send an email to [email protected] to try to get on the list early.

Watch Google’s Inbox promo video here:

