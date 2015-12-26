Google's new YouTube video shows you more stuff as you move your phone around

Google Google ‘Special Delivery’ 3D, virtual reality video is now on YouTube

Google has released an interactive video called “Special Delivery” that shows you more of the film as you move your phone around.

It’s the first of Google’s new “Spotlight Stories” which showcases new kinds of interactive 3D videos. While anyone can view the short YouTube cartoon on any PC or device, this video comes to life by viewing it on the YouTube app on a smartphone or tablet.

That’s because it’s full of “Easter Eggs,” i.e. special hidden things you can only see on the YouTube app, as you move the phone.

It’s particularly designed to work with Google Cardboard, the cardboard box that turns a smartphone into a 3D virtual reality device. But you don’t need the Cardboard to see the film in 3D mode.

“Special Delivery” was filmed by Aardman Animations in “Pink Panther”style. It’s tells the story of a caretaker who is surprised by a mysterious stranger causing mischief on the roof on Christmas Eve. He investigates and the chase is on, but the stranger remains just out of sight, leaving a trail of gifts behind.

There’s about a dozen bits of hidden content such as …

A boy dreaming of a bike – the 360/3D viewers can see what Santa brings him, and what happens when he gets too excited.

A band that gets louder and louder – They are playing in three windows. In 3D you have to swivel around to see them.

So if you’re looking for a fun way to play with, say, a new iPhone 6S, Android Nexus 6P (or other qualifying phone) that Santa left under the tree, this could be it.

