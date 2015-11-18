Google is relaunching the struggling Google+ social network

After slowly dismantling its struggling social network, the company is relaunching Google+ with a new look and an emphasis on ways to join interest groups, called “Communities,” and group posts by topics, called “Collections.“

Google says that the new site is much simpler and geared towards helping people connect with other likeminded users and discover content about their interests.

“Collections let you immerse yourself in content about topics like surfing (goo.gl/vvv5QD) or tiny tilt-shift photography scenes (goo.gl/nWyicL),” product manager Luke Wroblewski writes on Google Plus. “Communities enable groups of people with the same interests to join up and geek out on anything from Game of Thrones (goo.gl/aaqtgq) to Painting (goo.gl/kmlM7m).”

This move comes not long after Google broke out the social network’s photo product and also decoupled it from YouTube.

For now, you have to opt-into the new version, but eventually it will be rolled out to all users.

