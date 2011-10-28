Google Refuses Law Enforcement Request To Remove Videos Of Police Brutality From YouTube*

Videos of police brutality at Occupy Oakland are all over the Internet.



A few local law enforcement agencies would like to get the videos off of YouTube, going so far as to submit a request.

The Internet giant refused.

Here’s what Google said in a blog post explaining the decision:

We received a request from a local law enforcement agency to remove YouTube videos of police brutality, which we did not remove. Separately, we received requests from a different local law enforcement agency for removal of videos allegedly defaming law enforcement officials. We did not comply with those requests, which we have categorized in this Report as defamation requests.

UPDATE: The videos in question were not related to Occupy Oakland, but rather from sometime between January and July 2011. We regret the error and are looking into whether any local law enforcement agencies requested Google remove videos related to Occupy Oakland.

Here’s one of the videos:

(h/t Anthony De Rosa)

