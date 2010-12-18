Google Fails To Turn Over Privacy Data

Outgoing Connecticut attorney general Richard Blumenthal said he’s “disappointed” that Google hasn’t turned over data that the company’s StreetView vehicles collected.



Google’s vans mainly take pictures of street scenes, but also collect information about Wi-Fi networks, which can be used used to pinpoint users’ location on the map.

Earlier this summer, Google voluntarily revealed that some of its vehicles accidentally collected actual data travelling over unsecured Wi-Fi networks as well, including email addresses and passwords.

Google has promised to erase the data and make sure not to collect similar data in the future. This satisfied some European and Canadian regulators and the FTC, but Blumenthal remained concerned, and issued a civil investigative demand–similar to a subpoena–to get Google to turn over the data last week. According to the Wall Street Journal, Google missed the deadline to comply today.

Blumenthal, who’s leaving his office to take a seat as a U.S. Senator in January, said that the AG’s office would consider taking legal action.

Google executives including Eric Schmidt have recently tried to downplay concerns about privacy with humorous comments, but have instead come across as cavalier and creepy.

