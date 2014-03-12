Here Is The New Design Google Is Testing For Search Ad Results

Aaron Taube
Larry PageAPGoogle CEO Larry Page.

Google is testing a new desktop search design that mimics the ad experience on its mobile devices.

The search giant has been tinkering with the desktop experience since this past fall, when users began seeing a new desktop ad format that replaced the shaded yellow box used to designate a paid search result with a gold “Ad” box beside the URL of the advertised site.

Now, Search Engine Watch reports users are starting to see search results where hyperlinks are no longer underlined and the text font is a lighter, grey colour as opposed to black.

Here’s what the old ads looked like:

A look at a typical Google search engine results page with advertising on the top and the right side.Paul Szoldra/Screenshot

And here are the new ads. Google has already been using the “Ad” box on its mobile ads:

Good google search ads shoesGoogle

Google announced Monday that its paid search results for businesses would also start to include short sentences highlighting positive reviews.

