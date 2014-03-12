Here Is The New Design Google Is Testing For Search Ad Results

AP Google CEO Larry Page.

Google is testing a new desktop search design that mimics the ad experience on its mobile devices.

The search giant has been tinkering with the desktop experience since this past fall, when users began seeing a new desktop ad format that replaced the shaded yellow box used to designate a paid search result with a gold “Ad” box beside the URL of the advertised site.

Now, Search Engine Watch reports users are starting to see search results where hyperlinks are no longer underlined and the text font is a lighter, grey colour as opposed to black.

Here’s what the old ads looked like:

And here are the new ads. Google has already been using the “Ad” box on its mobile ads:

Google announced Monday that its paid search results for businesses would also start to include short sentences highlighting positive reviews.

