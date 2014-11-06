Google Just Redesigned Its Maps App To Let You Book Restaurant Reservations And Get Price Info On Uber Rides

Google just redesigned its Maps app for Android phones, iOS, and tablets, and the new version both looks beautiful and offers new functionality. You can now book restaurant reservations and check out prices for Uber rides directly through the app.

It’s easier than ever to get more info by tapping on the “info sheet” in Maps when you’re out somewhere, and the “Explore” option at the bottom of your map will show you a list of sorted attractions worth visiting around you:

You’ll even be able to book restaurant reservations right from Maps, powered by OpenTable:

You can now see estimates for Uber pick-up times and prices directly from the app:

