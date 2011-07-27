Google Is Testing A Simplified Look For Search Results

Google is testing out a simplified design for its search results, and Amit Agarwal at Digital Inspiration spotted the new look.



The new search results page kills all the stuff running down the right side of the page and gives users a few menu options.

We don’t know when or if Google would use this design. It often tests out redesigns on random users to see how they react. Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Photo: Digital Inspiration

Photo: Digital Inspiration

