YUM: Google Launches Recipe Search

They Get It series is supported by CDW.Google has announced a new Recipe View feature on its search. It’s exactly what it sounds like: when you search for recipes, you can click through to a view that’s adapted to recipes, with pictures and ratings.



This is a nice improvement to Google search, and can be really useful to amateur chefs like your writer.

Here’s a video explaining how it works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s a screenshot:

Photo: Google

