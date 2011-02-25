YUM: Google Launches Recipe Search

They Get It series is supported by CDW.Google has announced a new Recipe View feature on its search. It’s exactly what it sounds like: when you search for recipes, you can click through to a view that’s adapted to recipes, with pictures and ratings.
This is a nice improvement to Google search, and can be really useful to amateur chefs like your writer.
Here’s a video explaining how it works:
And here’s a screenshot:
Photo: Google
Don’t Miss: 15 Interesting Startups From Ex-Googlers →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.