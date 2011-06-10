Google Has The Highest Average Salaries In The Tech Industry: $141,000

Gus Lubin
A comparison of tech companies by Payscale confirms what you thought all along: It would be sweet to work for Google.

The survey looked at salary, company culture, job satisfaction and benefits & perks at nine major companies. Although the companies weren’t ranked, Google excelled in every category.

Googlers have the highest mid-career median salary at $141,000. Second place goes to Microsoft at $127,000.

Googlers are extremely satisfied, as are Amazon, Apple and Facebook employees. But Google and Apple employees are also relatively stress-free.

As for perks, only Googlers receive free meals.

Googlers get paid the most

Source: Payscale

Googlers are satisfied and stress free

Source: Payscale

Googlers eat free

Source: Payscale

But Facebook has the best gender balance! (More women work there)

Source: Payscale

Google offices are pretty cool too

