Google Readies In-Game Ads

Google is preparing to launch its in-game ad platform, Om Malik reports. The first step, expected next week: embedding 15-second pre-roll and mid-roll ads in Bunchball‘s casual games. Next: launching an ad-supported PC game next month — “Psychonauts” — including 30-second pre- and mid-roll video ads. Google bought in-game ad biz AdScape in February for a reported $23 million.

