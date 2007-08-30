Google Ramps Up TV Tests

ClickZ reports that Google has doubled the amount of inventory available to advertisers for its TV trial program. The report cites a Google source who says the program, which was announced last spring and involves satellite TV network EchoStar and Astound Cable, a Bay Area cable system, is proceeding slowly: The mimumum spend is $10,000 and just 50 clients have tried the program so far. ClickZ



