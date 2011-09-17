Quotes From Google Execs That Could Come Back To Haunt The Company

Google chairman Eric Schmidt is testifying next Wednesday before a U.S. Senate antitrust committee.



The committee is looking into whether Google favours its own sites, like Finance and Maps, in its search results, and whether this might violate fair competition laws.

One of Google’s loudest legal opponents is a coalition called FairSearch.org, which includes competitors in the online travel industry, like Microsoft, Expedia, and Kayak.

In preparation for the hearing next week, it posted a bunch of quotes from Google executives over the years, and showed how those quotes seem to contradict Google’s own principles.

There aren’t any brand new bombshells — Google has been open about many of its business practices for years.

But Senators might not be aware of exactly how Google conducts its business, like the fact that it has admitted favouring its own properties in search results.

It will be interesting to see whether any Senators bring up these quotes, and how Schmidt responds if they do.

