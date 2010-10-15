Google's Bar Is Low For Earnings Tonight

Update: Here’s our coverage of the earnings report.

Earlier: Google (GOOG) is reporting Q3 earnings after the market closes today.

We’ll be covering all the action live, so tune in here around 4PM ET. In the meanwhile, here’s a preview of what’s to come.

Mark Mahaney at Citi is calling for a “neutral-to-negative” quarter, which is the general consensus.

The most important thing he’s looking for is “U.S. Revenue growth greater than 24% Y/Y or 6% Q/Q.” This “would confirm Q2’s acceleration point and support the Bull thesis that Search format innovations, Mobile, YouTube & Display Ad Networks have become material enough to change GOOG’s revenue growth.”

Key consensus estimates:

Q3 net revenue: $5.25 billion.

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $2.77 billion.

Non-GAAP EPS: $6.67

Here’s Mark Mahaney’s cheat sheet on Google’s earnings. Click here, or on the image for a bigger version.

