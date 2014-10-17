LIVE: Google Misses, Stock Falls

Google’s earnings are out!
Here are the numbers:
- Non-GAAP EPS: $US6.35 vs. estimates of $US6.53
- Revenue ex-TAC: $US13.2 billion vs. $US13.19 billion
One of the main things investors were paying attention to were paid clicks and cost per click.
Paid clicks rose only 17% year-over-year versus estimates of 22%. CPC decreased approximately 2% year-over-year over the third quarter of 2013 but remained constant from last quarter.
Stock is down ~1% after hours.
Google sites revenues increased 20% year-over-year while network revenues increased 9% year-over-year. Other revenues increased 50% year-over-year — making the “other” category about 11% of the total revenues. Analysts were hoping to see this category to grow above 10% of the total this quarter, with growth driven by the Google Play store, so that’s in line with those expectations.
Here’s a look at Google’s historic revenues:
Google’s headcount has risen to 55,030 full-time employees, up from 52,069 last quarter.
Here’s the whole release:
