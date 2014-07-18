LIVE: GOOGLE MISSES ON EPS, BEATS ON REVENUE

Google earnings are out!

It’s a miss on the bottom line, but a beat on the top line:

Non-GAAP EPS: $US6.08 versus $US6.25 expected

Revenue ex-TAC: $US12.67 billion versus $US12.32 billion expected

Gross revenue was $US15.96 billion, which is up 22%, versus expectations of $US15.61 billion

Google also announced that long time sales boss Nikesh Arora is leaving the company, going to Softbank where he will be a vice chairman. Omid Kordestani will take Arora’s place.

The stock is up modestly after-hours.

Here is the most important thing investors were watching paid clicks and cost per click:

Paid Clicks – Aggregate paid clicks, which include clicks related to ads served on Google sites and the sites of our Network members, increased approximately 25% over the second quarter of 2013 and increased approximately 2% over the first quarter of 2014. Sites paid clicks, which include clicks related to ads we serve on Google owned and operated properties across different geographies and form factors including search, YouTube engagement ads like TrueView, and other owned and operated properties like Maps and Finance, increased approximately 33% over the second quarter of 2013 and increased approximately 6% over the first quarter of 2014. Network paid clicks, which include clicks related to ads served on non-Google properties participating in our AdSense for Search, AdSense for Content, and AdMob businesses, increased approximately 9% over the second quarter of 2013 and decreased approximately 5% over the first quarter of 2014.

Here are those numbers in a nice chart form from Jan Dawson:

And here’s Google revenue:

