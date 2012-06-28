Google Just One-Upped Apple: The Nexus Q Is Made In The USA

Photo: YouTube

Google introduced the Nexus Q today at I/O 2012.It’s a dark grey orb that streams your Google Play content to your TV. It works similarly to Apple TV.



The difference is that etched into the bottom of each model is the line, “Designed and Manufactured in the U.S.A.”

The New York Times reports that Google has enlisted a San Jose, Calif. factory to manufacture the Nexus Q.

The parts are almost all American-made too.

This defies the decades-old trend in tech of ditching American factories for foreign ones. Many Silicon Valley companies like Hewlett-Packard and Apple have moved their manufacturing operations to China.

