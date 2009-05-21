Google Putting Ads On Homepage

We’ll know that Google is hungry for cash when there’s a big banner ad on the homepage. That’s not what’s happening today — and probably not soon. But Google is going to make ads show up on Google.com — in the drop-down “Google Suggest” search tool.

That’s part of a bunch of new features Google is rolling out to Google Suggest, including also linking directly to sites from the drop-down menu. Google explains all the new additions in a blog post.

While linking directly to a site from the Suggest menu could decrease the number of search results pages — and ad views/clicks — the addition of sponsored links to Suggest could also boost them. And Google has at least made it look decent and obvious. So all around, good additions.

