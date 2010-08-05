Google Kills "Wave"

Google is officially pulling the plug on Google Wave, the “email killer” that was supposed to revolutionise the way people communicated online.



Launched just over a year ago, Google Wave let people exchange messages and media, and collaboratively edit documents.

In the weeks leading up to its (private beta) launch, the product got a huge amount of hype. But when people actually got their hands on Wave, they were mostly just baffled, and the product fell flat.

Wave has actually only been available to the public for a little over a month now, but apparently that’s all the time Google needed to judge this one a flop.”Wave has not seen the user adoption we would have liked,” the company said in its official announcement.

Google says it “learned a lot” from Wave, and, to be fair, some of its most-hyped features have already been ported over to other products. Multiple users can now edit the text of a single document simultaneously in Google Docs, for instance.

Google will keep the Wave site live through the end of the year, but it is done developing it. We’ll always have the memories though:



