Google doesn't know what to call the next version of Android

Today, Google announced that it’s actually having a hard time finding a suitable dessert name for the forthcoming “Android N” operating system.

And so, the search giant is inviting the world to submit their ideas for Google’s consideration.

Before Android N releases out into the real world, it needs a proper name, based on a popular dessert with the same initial: The previous Android was called Android Marshmallow, and before that, it was Android Lollipop.

It’s a big deal. Each new Android release gets a new statue on the lawn of the Googleplex, themed to the dessert.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai actually hinted at this in December 2015, saying during a visit to India that the search giant might put it up to a poll. Back in March 2016, Android boss Hiroshi Lockheimer had indicated that Google was leaning towards a “nut” name.

I’m sure Google means well, but if the “Boaty McBoatface” phenomenon is any indication, people will probably not take Google’s request for an Android name terribly seriously.

Meanwhile, here are some ideas, just off the top of my head: “Nougat,” “Nutella,” “Nutritious Well-Balanced Breakfast.”

