Google Puts Ads On Google Finance

Following new ads on Google Maps, Google Image search, YouTube search, Google today tacked advertisements onto Google Finance.



We can’t decide if Google’s experiencing a horrible fourth quarter and is desperate for any new revenues it can get, or if its turning on all its these new streams in order to blow away expectations when Wall Street’s been doubting it most.

