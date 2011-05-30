Google Is At It Again: Pulls A Bunch Of Gaming Apps From The Android Market

Photo: Tested

Google is at it again.After it’s controversial move in pulling the music service Grooveshark from the Android Market, it has now removed a group of gaming apps too.



The apps were designed to emulate popular gaming systems such as Game Boy, PlayStation, and Super Nintendo, allowing users to play classic games on their phones or tablets.

Google removed all these emulators from the Android Market over the weekend without warning its developer.

While it may be annoying to fans, game emulators aren’t exactly legal since they help distribute pirated video games modified to be played on phones or computers.

Still, the developer tells Engadget you can find his apps in the alternative Android app store Slide Me.

[Via Engadget]

