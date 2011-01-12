Google Pulls A Microsoft

Google said today it would remove support for the H.264 video format from its Chrome browser, in favour of its own format, “WebM,” and another, less popular format called Theora.



Google, of course, says something about how its goal is “to enable open innovation.” (Recall that it bought the format now known as WebM when it acquired On2 in 2009.)

But let’s not kid around here — the goal is primarily to promote its own format at the expense of a rival format. (And the rival format, so far, is better supported.)

Sure sounds like something from Microsoft’s playbook.

For more about the implications of Google’s move — including how it actually benefits Adobe Flash — check out John Gruber’s analysis at Daring Fireball.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.