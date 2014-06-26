A Protester Just Interrupted Google's Developer Conference

About 1 hour into Google’s developer conference, Google I/O, a woman made her way through the Moscone Center, holding a T-shirt in protest of Jack Halprin, who is part of Google’s legal team.

Back in April, protesters gathered around Halprin’s house in San Francisco, accusing him of evicting people from a building, including several so-called “Ellis Act evictions.” The Ellis Act is a provision in California that enables landlords to evict tenants in order to “go out of business.”

Although she disrupted the keynote, the people onstage seemed unaffected and continued.

Security guards escorted her out of the building after a few minutes.

