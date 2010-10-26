Google Promotes Its 18th Employee To SVP

Google is giving Susan Wojcicki a title bump, the New York Times reports.



She’s going from VP to SVP. While there are dozens of VPs at Google, there are only 8 SVPs.

Wojcicki is in charge of ad products at Google.

In 1998, when Google was just starting, Wojcicki rented out her garage to Larry Page and Sergey Brin. (Brin eventually married her younger sister, Anne.)

Wojcicki eventually joined the company, becoming the 18th employee ever hired by the search giant.

