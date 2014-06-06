Google Is Working On A 3-D Tablet That Can See Like Humans Can

Google A rendering of Google’s Project Tango tablet

Just a few months after Google unveiled its 3-D mapping technology for smartphones, the company is announcing that the same functionality will also be available for tablets.

The tablet will be released as a development kit under Project Tango — Google’s research project to bring 3-D effects to mobile devices.

The development kit will sell for $US1,024 whenever it becomes available, which Google hasn’t specified yet.

The newly unveiled Project Tango tablet comes with a slew of cameras for tracking motion and depth. The idea is that eventually these tablets will be able to detect space and surrounding environments the same way humans can.

“The goal of Project Tango is to give mobile devices a human-scale understanding of space and motion,” Google says on its official website for Project Tango.

This could potentially make it easier to use your smartphone or tablet to navigate indoor environments, and could also enable more lifelike games.

Google created the tablet in partnership with Nvidia, a chipmaker whose processors are known for their graphics performance.

Google’s Project Tango devices are still far from a consumer launch, but the announcement shows that the company is funelling more interest and resources into making it a reality.

Project Tango is just one indication that 3-D technology could play a significant role in future smartphones and tablets. Amazon’s long-rumoured smartphone, which the company is expected to reveal on June 18, is said to have six different cameras for creating 3-D effects.

Ostendo Technologies Inc., a company that makes displays for consumer electronics, also recently announced that it may be able to put 3-D holographic projectors in smartphones by 2015.

Check out Google’s video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.