Google Figured Out A Way To Map The Inside Of Your House Using A Smartphone

Google just announced Project Tango, a an experimental phone that understands space and motion.

Next month, Google plans to hand out a specially-equipped five-inch Android phone to 200 developers.

Project Tango has Kinect-like vision with a special chipset so that it can process what it sees. Using the phone’s 3D sensors, it can actually build out a visual map of rooms. It does this by capturing and processing position, orientation, and depth data.

The experiment comes out of the Advanced Technology and Products group, the one part of Motorola that Google isn’t selling to Lenovo.

In theory, there are numerous ways Project Tango can be used, from creating indoor guides for the blind to virtual reality video games.

Check it out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

