Watch Google's Project Loon Bring Internet To A School In Brazil

Google’s Project Loon, which aims to bring internet access to non-connected areas, recently hit its one-year anniversary. Project Loon sends out balloons that carry internet signals via satellite.

Google is still trying to get the balloons to stay afloat for longer, and they are hoping to keep the balloons aloft for at least 100 days at a time by the end of next year. They’re also looking to deploy 300-400 balloons around the world.

Recently, Google had a successful Project Loon test in Agua Fria, Brazil, where the company was able to connect testers using LTE for the first time, according to Google’s YouTube page. The Linoca Gayoso School in the area was one of the recipients of the test, and students and teachers alike were thrilled with the new connection.

“It makes no sense that a student in secondary school, almost in high school, has to do what it takes to go to Campo Maior to go to a Cyber Cafe or climb trees to get access to the internet,” Linoca Gayoso principal Silvana Pereira said in the video. “I need my students to be part of the digital era. This is the only way they’re going to grow, not only as students but as human beings, with the ability to contribute knowledge to their community.”

