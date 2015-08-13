Everything we know about Project Loon, Google's plan to provide global internet access with hot air balloons

Google shocked the tech world on Monday when it announced a massive reorganization, creating a parent company called Alphabet.

In the shake-up, one of the divisions that will become its own company is Google X, the secretive-ish lab that’s devoted to experimental projects like driverless cars, artificial intelligence, and delivery drones.

Google X is also home to Project Loon, an effort to use high-altitude balloons to deliver internet in rural areas, or places where accessing the web is difficult.

Google unveiled Loon in 2013, but the company had been working on it for at least two years before the company debuted it publicly.

Here’s everything we know about Project Loon.

