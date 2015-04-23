Here's one great reason to switch to Google's new wireless service

Google just announced its new wireless service called Project Fi, which will let Nexus 6 owners opt for Google’s own phone plans instead of signing on with a big carrier like AT&T or Verizon.

Based on what Google has said about the service so far, it sounds like it has a few benefits compared to other carriers.

But one of the biggest ones is the fact that Google won’t hit you with roaming fees when you use its service internationally.

Here’s what Google’s blog post about the announcement says:

Here’s how it works: for $US20 a month you get all the basics (talk, text, Wi-Fi tethering, and international coverage in 120+ countries), and then it’s a flat $US10 per GB for cellular data while in the U.S. and abroad.

Google is working with Sprint and T-Mobile on the service, which is probably why its able to offer free international coverage.

T-Mobile also offers this option, as the description for its Simple Choice plan says on its website:

Regardless, it’s still worth noting — most carriers charge crazy fees once you continue to use their service outside of the US. Verizon, for example, tacks $US25 on to your monthly fee per line for 100MB of international data.

Then, you need to pay $US15 per line to add 100 minutes, 100 sent texts, and unlimited received texts. (In Mexico and Canada it’s a bit cheaper, $US10 per line and $US5 for minutes and texts). That’s in addition to whatever you’re used to paying for your monthly plan. There are also other more flexible pay-as-you-go options, but they still require you to be wary of how often you’re using your phone when you’re travelling.

AT&T’s international Passport plans range from $US30 to $US120 per month depending on how much data you want ($US30 for 120MB, $US60 for 300MB, and $US120 for 800MB). You also get charged per megabyte for going over your allotted amount of data. Plus, you have to pay per minute for calls.

With Google’s Project Fi, you don’t have to worry about any of this — simply pay $US20 for the basic plan that gets you texting, calling, and Wi-Fi access outside of the US, and then pay $US10 per GB for data whether you’re domestic or international.

