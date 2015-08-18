Google promises to bring its ambitious modular phone concept to the US next year

Google plans to launch a pilot of its ambitious Project Ara modular phone in the United States next year, the company announced via Twitter Monday afternoon.

The idea of Project Ara is to create a mix-and-match smartphone where owners could buy and replace parts individually, instead of needing to buy a completely new phone every year or two. For example, you could buy the phone’s battery, camera, speaker, and screen all separately.

In January, Project Ara said it would start testing in Puerto Rico, but those plans seem to be on ice for now.

Project Ara got started within Google’s Advanced Technology and Products (ATAP) lab back in 2013. Generally, ATAP projects are held to strict two-year launch deadlines, but ATAP boss Regina Dugan indicated at a conference in January that Project Ara could warrant more time.

Here’s the full series of tweets, which started on Friday and continues today:

Market pilot re-route. Stay tuned for more details. #ProjectAra #recalculating

— Project Ara (@ProjectAra) August 13, 2015

And this is not goodbye Puerto Rico! Nos vemos en el futuro! #ProjectAra #tilwemeetagain

— Project Ara (@ProjectAra) August 13, 2015

More updates coming your way next week. Stay with us. #ProjectAra

— Project Ara (@ProjectAra) August 13, 2015

Good weekend Ara Fans? More updates coming your way! #HappyMonday

— Project Ara (@ProjectAra) August 17, 2015

Where are we headed next? We are looking at a few locations in the U.S. #ProjectAra #newlocationcomingsoon

— Project Ara (@ProjectAra) August 17, 2015

Why? Lots of iterations… more than we thought. #ProjectAra

— Project Ara (@ProjectAra) August 17, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.