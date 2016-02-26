17 incredibly useful Google products and services you didn't know existed

Jillian D'Onfro
Google just shut down its “Compare” tool that let you get price quotes about car insurance or mortgages.

But fear not! There are still a bunch of other random, often hidden, but really useful Google products that you probably didn’t know about that you can still enjoy.

With more than 60,000 employees, Google has the resources to build nifty services to supplement its search engine and other big businesses.

From secret timers to font libraries, here are some of the other coolest, lesser-known things that Google has on tap:

Google Keep is a killer notes app that works on both desktop and mobile. Its bright, beautiful design will keep you feeling good about your to-do lists (even when nothing gets crossed out), and you can even set 'reminders' that will integrate with your GCal.

Watch the YouTube video and then check it out here

Even if you don't use Google's email product, you can still 'Gmailify' your Yahoo, Hotmail, or Outlook account, adding all the bells'n'whistles and design elements without actually changing your address.

Learn more and find out how to link your accounts here

Google launched Project Sunroof late last year to encourage more people to equip their homes with solar panels. Based on high-res aerial mapping and local weather patterns, the tool lets people check how much money they could save by going solar.

Learn more here

You can set a timer on Google (and get an alarm to sound when time is up) by Googling any amount of time followed by 'timer.'

Google.com/sky lets you explore the far reaches of the universe using images from NASA satellite, the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, and the Hubble Telescope.

Check it out here

Google nGrams is a fun tool that lets you search for words in 5.2 million books published between 1500 and 2008 so you can see how they have been used and changed over time.

Try it yourself and get tips for how to get the most out of it

Intimidated by huge numbers? Google will help you figure out how to pronounce that 12-string behemoth if you type '=english' after it.

In case you didn't know , you can also do a bunch of other calculations through Google, too.

Find a gorgeous font that you can use for free (Google.com/fonts).

Find it here

Google Scholar makes it incredibly easy to search for information in professional journals and papers.

Use it here.

Get your culture on by using Google Art Project to check out super high-resolution photos of artwork from the world's greatest museums.

Feast your eyes

Think Insights is Google's 'digital cheat sheet' for marketers where it uses its data to glean what's on deck for the industry.

Check it out here.

Want to get a pulse on what people care about at any given moment? Google Trends shows the most searched terms every day.

Check it out here.

You can even plot how different search terms have waxed or waned over time.

Google Express lets you get same-day deliveries on a bunch of different items (including fruits and veggies, as of last week) in cities like San Francisco, Boston, DC, and Chicago.

Check it out here.

Panoramio combines Google Maps with people's personal photos, letting users plot their pictures over the real-world locations where they were taken.

Check it out here.

The Google Sound Search widget works like Shazam to help you identify songs you hear. It will also link you to buy each track in the Google Play Store.

Check it out here.

Love to travel? The Google Translate app lets you do real-time voice and visual translation to make getting around in a different country much easier.

Check it out.

Google reverse image search lets you see where an image originally came from or find other similar images (the former use being particularly helpful you're trying to check if a viral photo is real).

Check out our demo and then use this link to try it yourself

And finally, you can unleash your inner child by checking out Google's BuildWithChrome.com.

Try it here.

