16 Incredibly Useful Google Products And Services You Didn't Know Existed

Most of us have heard of Google’s well-publicised moonshots: Self-driving cars, smart contact lenses, internet-bearing balloons, and more. Last week, the company’s unveiled its newest initiative, in which it will try to use nanoparticles to search your blood for disease.

While those products and services sound amazing, you can’t use them right now. But the company actually has a bunch of other ones that are incredibly useful that you might not even know existed.

For example, did you know that Google can guide you through your wedding?

