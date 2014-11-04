16 Incredibly Useful Google Products And Services You Didn't Know Existed

Most of us have heard of Google’s well-publicised moonshots: Self-driving cars, smart contact lenses, internet-bearing balloons, and more. Last week, the company’s unveiled its newest initiative, in which it will try to use nanoparticles to search your blood for disease.
While those products and services sound amazing, you can’t use them right now. But the company actually has a bunch of other ones that are incredibly useful that you might not even know existed.
For example, did you know that Google can guide you through your wedding?
You can set a timer on Google (and get an alarm to sound when time is up) by Googling any amount of time followed by 'timer.'
Google.com/sky lets you explore the far reaches of the universe using images from NASA satellite, the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, and the Hubble Telescope.
Google nGrams is a fun tool that lets you search for words in 5.2 million books published between 1500 and 2008 so you can see how they have been used and changed over time.
Intimidated by huge numbers? Google will help you figure out how to pronounce that 12-string behemoth if you type '=english' after it.
Similarly, Google Input Tools lets you type in over 80 different languages without having to download a special keyboard.
Get your culture on by using Google Art Project to check out super high-res photos of artwork from the world's greatest museums.
Getting married? Google will help you plan your wedding, by guiding you through breaking the news, locating a venue, making a website, and more.
Think Insights is Google's 'digital cheat sheet' for marketers where it uses its data to glean what's on deck for the industry.
Want to get a pulse on what people care about at any given moment? Google Trends shows the most searched terms every day.
Google Express lets you get same-day delivery for food, electronics, books, and more if you live in Chicago, Boston, Washington, DC, New York City, and parts of California.
Panoramio combines Google Maps with people's personal photos, letting users plot their pictures over the real-world locations where they were taken.
The Google Sound Search widget works like Shazam to help you identify songs you hear. It will also link you to buy each track in the Google Play Store.
