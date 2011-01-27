8 Google Products Larry Page Should Kill

In its Q4 earnings call last week, Google said that it will be more aggressive about getting rid of experiments and products that aren’t working.



As CFO Patrick Pichette said, the company will let Google business units compete for users, then it will “feed the winners” and “starve the losers.”

Apart from search, Google named four businesses as winners: display advertising, Android, YouTube, and Google Enterprise.

As losers, Google pointed to its quick retreat on Wave and the Nexus One direct-to-consumer strategy for Android.

When Larry Page takes over as CEO on April 4th, here are some more losers he should cut.

