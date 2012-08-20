Marissa Mayer Grabs Another Googler And Makes Andrew Schulte Her Chief Of Staff At Yahoo

Andrew Schulte is now Chief of Staff at Yahoo

Marissa Mayer has grabbed another Googler.Andrew Schulte, a former product marketing manager at Google, is joining Yahoo as Mayer’s chief of staff.



Schulte joined Google in 2007 in its ad sales department from Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. In his latest role, he managed integrated Google+ marketing campaigns for entertainment and politics brands.

Schulte tweeted the news this morning and has already updated his LinkedIn profile.

The chief of staff position, long common in political circles, has lately become a must-have in the business world. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg once held the position of chief of staff in the US Treasury Department, and it’s widely understood that Sandberg introduced the position when she left Washington to join Google. Many top executives there now have a chief of staff, and other tech companies have followed Google’s lead.

So Schulte’s hire is another example of Mayer bringing Googley management techniques to her new job at Yahoo.

