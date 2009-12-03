Google's New Product Ads Are Off To A Good Start

Scot Wingo, the CEO of ChannelAdvisor, a leading e-commerce management company, said in a call with Bank of America/Merril Lynch analyst Justin Post that clients using new Google’s new Product Ads were seeing strong traffic being driven to their sites,



With these new products, Google is aiming to capture more marketing spend. This, in turn, should allow Google to generate more revenue per search. Based on this anecdotal evidence, the Product Ads appear to be off to a good start.



Product Listing Ads enable e-commerce companies to use pictures and more product detail like product image, price, and merchant name in their AdWords ads. In addition, Google’s Product Listing Ads are charged on a cost-per-action (CPA) basis, which means Google only gets paid if a product is bought by someone who clicks on the ad. Here is an example of one we found this morning for flat screen TVs:

