Google Is Using A Private Ferry To Shuttle Employees

Looks like the attempts of Bay Area protestors to stop the Google buses in San Francisco had some effect.

Google has kicked off a trial program this week, contracting with a private firm to ferry its employees from San Francisco to Redwood City on a catamaran, CBS Local reports.

The ferry service started Monday, running two morning trips and two evening return trips, with enough room for 149 people.

“We certainly don’t want to cause any inconvenience to SF residents and we’re trying alternative ways to get Googlers to work,” Google said in a statement to Re/code.

The Mountain View search giant had drawn the ire of protestors, sometimes blocking the buses since some blame rising rents in the Bay Area on the tech elite, who can afford to pay much more with big salaries.

The ferry program comes just a day after Google struck a deal with San Francisco, agreeing to pay the city about $100,000 a year to operate the Google buses.

