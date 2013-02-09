Google Wants To Build An $82 Million Airport Just For Executives

Photo: © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Google’s grip on Silicon Valley is about to stretch even further.The search giant has proposed building an $82 million private airport for executive travel at Mineta San Jose International Airport, reports the local SF Bay Area CBS affiliate.



There is a very strong chance the offer will be accepted.

The 29 acre airport proposal is facilitated by Signature, a San Jose-based company that currently handles Google’s private jets.

Signature’s proposal will develop the west side of the airport under a 50-year lease.

Further specifics detail a 17,000-square-foot terminal, a 33,000-square-foot building for offices and retail shops, a 66,000-square-foot hangar, 18.5 acres for aircraft parking, and a 300-space car parking lot, according to NBC Bay Area.

William Sherry, the San Jose director of Aviation, along with four other evaluators gave Signature’s plan a 991 out of 1,000 rating. Officials liked the plan because of the likelihood to create jobs and additional revenues for the airport and the city’s General Fund.

