If You Have Thousands Of Followers On Google+, You'll Get Better Privacy Settings

Last week, Googleunveiled controversial privacy settingsthat linked Google + profiles and Gmail together. The feature lets anyone send a message to your Gmail inbox, even if they don’t have your email address. All they have to do is look up your Google+ profile.

Google had activated this tool by default. However, it turns out they shut this down automatically for users with more than a thousand followers, according to The Verge.

The Verge noted that Google sent an email out last night to profiles with a large amount of followers explaining that they will only be contacted by people in their circles by default, compared to others who would have to go into their email settings and manually shut this off.

Check out the different emails that Google sent to different account holders. The first one is the message sent to popular profiles.

The second image is the email that was sent to everyone else.

