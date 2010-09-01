Super-Handy New Google Feature Helps You See Important Emails

Google rolled out another really cool feature for Gmail this morning.
Priority Inbox is a new automated filtering system that will help people sort through their email, keeping what’s important at the top and the stack, and pushing the rest to the bottom.
We’re slammed with hundreds of emails on a daily basis, which makes a filtering option like this very handy.
While the service is based on Google’s brilliant robots doing their magic, you can train it yourself. You can manually say what’s important and what’s not important.
Over time, you should reach a point where you don’t even think about it. You’re most important emails come in at the top the inbox and hang out, and the Google alerts, news lists, and other less important emails getting shuffled to the bottom.
Open up Gmail and in the top right is the option to use Priority Inbox. It's rolling out gradually, so don't be alarmed if you don't have it.
Google gives you a little video to explain what Priority Inbox is. Not super helpful, but very cute.
After you say you're ready to use Priority Inbox, Google gives you a look at how it will prioritise your inbox.
Voila! Priority Inbox in effect. This is the default set up. We hardly use our starred emails at all, so we rearranged it.
The service was already working for us. We asked friends to email, and you can see those emails are at the top of the list. If you're slammed with other junk it's very useful.
We get emails from Marketwatch to stay on top of the news, emails from Twitter saying who is following us, etc. Those are needed, but they clutter up our inbox, so this is a useful feature.
If you're not ready to trust the Google robots to get your inbox priorities correct, then you can set up filters.
It's still a work in progress. We appreciate our DealBook email, but it's not important. We're training Gmail, and overtime it should figure out what's truly important to us.
