Super-Handy New Google Feature Helps You See Important Emails

Google rolled out another really cool feature for Gmail this morning.



Priority Inbox is a new automated filtering system that will help people sort through their email, keeping what’s important at the top and the stack, and pushing the rest to the bottom.

We’re slammed with hundreds of emails on a daily basis, which makes a filtering option like this very handy.

While the service is based on Google’s brilliant robots doing their magic, you can train it yourself. You can manually say what’s important and what’s not important.

Over time, you should reach a point where you don’t even think about it. You’re most important emails come in at the top the inbox and hang out, and the Google alerts, news lists, and other less important emails getting shuffled to the bottom.

