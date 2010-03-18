Google Prepares To Become Latest Failure In Taking On The American Living Room

Photo: mr.thomas on flickr

About 10 years ago, Microsoft (MSFT) made an effort to invade the American living room by offering connections among PCs, TVs, DVRs, game consoles, and broadband. No one hears about the initiative any more because it failed.

(AAPL) TV is among the more recent initiatives from consumer electronics companies to take the content signal away from the telephone and cable companies, which have each had some success in combining broadband and TV delivery to customers. But, the cable/telecom invasion of the home stops there.



The list of companies that believed that they could make the TV into something more than a dumb screen include Tivo (TIVO), Sony (SNE), Intel (INTC), and many private companies, most of which are out of business.

Google (GOOG) has decided it is its turn…

