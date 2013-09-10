Google+ Wants You To Embed Your Posts All Over The Web

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Google now offers its users the code they need to embed Google+ posts anywhere on the Web. The move follows Facebook, which just recently started offering the embed capability, and Twitter, which has long offered it.

There has been a lot of discussion among professionals in the social media industry about whether Google+ is a “ghost town.” Despite these rumours, data from GlobalWebIndex shows that a lot of people are in fact Google+ users, especially on mobile, but perhaps they are not sharing very much content on the social network. By bridging Google+ with the broader Web, we might soon see an uptick in activity on the network. Read >

30% Of Global Social Media Users Say They Share Content To Recommend Products (Ipsos)

Out of the 24 countries surveyed, Turkey ranked the highest with 46% of respondents reporting that they shared to “recommend a product, service, movie, book, etc …” This was closely followed by Brazil at 41%. The survey result lends credence to the power of social media as an advertising platform.

Read >

Twitter Plans To Launch A Mobile Ad Exchange (Business Insider)

Yesterday, news broke that Twitter acquired MoPub, a mobile ad network and real-time bidding exchange. In an official announcement, the company said that it plans “to use MoPub’s technology to build real-time bidding into the Twitter ads platform so its advertisers can more easily automate and scale their buys.” It seems that Twitter is moving to build something very similar to FBX, the Facebook ad exchange, where users are targeted within Facebook based on their past Web browsing history.

Read >



Major League Baseball Sees Potential In Twitter Trash Talk (USA Today)

Baseball teams are seeing an opportunity to rile up a younger audience with cleaned-up social media trash talk during games. Twitter is the network of choice because of its unmatched ability to draw spontaneous conversation in real-time. Read >

350 Million Photos Are Uploaded On Snapchat Each Day (TechCrunch)

Since June 2013, the photo-sharing app has experienced a 75 per cent increase in daily photos uploaded according to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. Snapchat has already eclipsed Instagram in daily photo uploads and it has the potential to overtake Facebook. Read >

Livefyre Buys Storify (GigaOM)

Livefyre, a social media curation company, has purchased Storify. Storify offers a variety of curation tools geared towards journalists while Livefyre’s tools appeal to larger organisations and brands. Read >

Facebook Brings Social To TV News (Facebook)

Yesterday Facebook announced the release of two new APIs, both of which aim to allow media organisations to integrate public posts into their TV programing. Below is a nice infographic on the intersection of Facebook and television. Read >

