Google is testing a tool that lets brands and public figures publish directly to search results

Now, the company is extending the feature to the commercial realm and offering it to a select group of small businesses. Google is calling the Posts tool “an experimental new podium on Google” and says it plans to make it available to “other prominent figures and organisations.”

The new tool is not ad, as Google is not currently charging businesses for the privilege. Of course, that could change in the future.

“This is an experimental search feature we are testing, but it is not tied to Google+,” a spokesperson tells Business Insider. “We are currently experimenting with presidential candidates and just started with some SMBs for a select pilot period.”

The small business aspect was first spotted by search expert Mike Blumenthal, who spotted a Posts page for a jewellery store while searching “engagement rings Buffalo“:

This tool could be a boon businesses trying to attract attention and a potential revenue stream for Google, which could eventually charge brands for their content.

It’s interesting that Google is experimenting with this tool completely separate from Google+, which also allows brands to publish content.

