Google is working on a super-easy way to let you pay your bills

Google is working on a way to let people easily receive and pay their bills through Gmail, Re/code’s Jason Del Rey reports, having read an internal document outlining the project.

Called Pony Express, the service would use third-party services to vet people’s personal information and pull in any bills they need to pay.

The service would then allow users to settle their debts within Gmail, either through Google Wallet, or a new service Google would set up for that purpose (Wallet currently doesn’t hook up to users’ bank accounts).

Although most service providers like insurance companies and telecoms already offer email-based bill-paying services, Pony Express would presumably make the payment process simpler by organising all the bills into one folder.

Del Rey reports that Pony Express would also let Gmail users share bills, like between roommates splitting their utilities. Of course, this new service wouldn’t be without privacy concerns since it could give Google direct access to individuals’ financial data.

The internal documents scooped by Del Rey don’t prove that Pony Express will definitely launch, but if it does, he says we should expect it in the fourth quarter.

