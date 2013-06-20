Here's A Hilarious Twitter Account That Turns Google Suggested Searches Into Poetry

You know when you’re typing a search term into Google and a window pops up with all those suggested searches?



Google Poetics is a weird and great Twitter account that turns these surreal koans into poetry. You can also submit your own for consideration. All the details you need are at GooglePoetics.com.

Here are some of our favourites:

people change people change feelings change people change memories don’t people change now I’m a lamp #GooglePoems pic.twitter.com/q8gPxX9Ddi — Google Poetics (@GooglePoetics) June 18, 2013

poetry is dead poetry is dangerous poetry is difficult to define because poetry is dead I killed it #GooglePoems pic.twitter.com/7nhShmvnPh — Google Poetics (@GooglePoetics) June 18, 2013

I am a word of five letters I am a word of five letters people eat me I am a woman #GooglePoems pic.twitter.com/5U0IvXnW8h

— Google Poetics (@GooglePoetics) June 18, 2013

you are a star you are a shining light you are a sad strange little man #GooglePoems pic.twitter.com/e4IzADUUGI — Google Poetics (@GooglePoetics) June 16, 2013

I am getting fat I am getting old I am getting married I am getting used to it #GooglePoems pic.twitter.com/v4SvkLKCh5 — Google Poetics (@GooglePoetics) June 16, 2013

