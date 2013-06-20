Here's A Hilarious Twitter Account That Turns Google Suggested Searches Into Poetry

Dylan Love

You know when you’re typing a search term into Google and a window pops up with all those suggested searches?

Google Poetics is a weird and great Twitter account that turns these surreal koans into poetry. You can also submit your own for consideration. All the details you need are at GooglePoetics.com.

Here are some of our favourites:

