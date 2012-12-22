Brian Wallace

Photo: YouTube/Syncapse

Google has hired Samsung vp/strategic marketing Brian Wallace to be its new marketing head at Motorola, according to AllThingsD.That’s a potential headache for Facebook because Wallace was a major client of Facebook — he was one of the key execs who made the decision to launch the Galaxy S III phone on Facebook with a $10 million ad buy that resulted in $129 million in sales directly attributed to Facebook.



Facebook, presumably, has a great relationship with Samsung with or without Wallace but still — Samsung is one of Facebook’s biggest advertisers and the social network will not be happy to see a relationship with Wallace come to an end.

More broadly, Google has made a huge move for Motorola here. Wallace and his team were responsible for the hugely successful anti-iPhone 5 campaign that Samsung laid on this year, to great acclaim. Look for something equally bold from Google in 2013.

