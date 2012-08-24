Google+ Will Finally Let You Come Up With Your Own Profile URL

Google is slowly rolling out an option to let people create custom vanity URLs for their Google+ profiles, reports Marketing Land.



Instead of Google+ URLs looking like this:

https://profiles.google.com/115065338915250594677/about

They will soon look like this:

https://profiles.google.com/+DylanLove

Nice!

Google is currently only making this option available to people and businesses that it deems most important. If you want the vanity URL, keep checking your profile for an activation option. You should be getting an email soon.

You can see the vanity URL in action for search engine blog SearchEngineLand’s Google+ page:

https://plus.google.com/+SearchEngineLand/posts

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.