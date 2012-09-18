GOOGLE: We Have 100 Million Active Users On Google+

Vic Gundotra

Remember Google+?To be honest, we had forgotten about it.



But today, Google is dropping some big numbers about users and usage.

Google+ product boss Vic Gundotra says 400 million people have “upgraded to Google+”. (We assume that means signed up? Most people using Google services are forced to sign up for Google+.)

Of that, just 100 million people are monthly active users on Google+’s site and its mobile app, says Gundotra.

For some context, Facebook says it has 900 million monthly active users, with 526 million daily users. Facebook has been around for a lot longer, though.

In the past, Google has been hammered for releasing non-specific numbers about Google+. This time, it seems like Google is giving real, fairly straight forward data.

Gundotra says, “I’m happy to report that we have just crossed 100,000,000 monthly active users on Google+ (plus.google.com and mobile app).”

Not a lot of wiggle room there. It looks like Google+ is becoming a destination.

